Whitlock (hip) is likely to come off the 15-day injured list to make his season debut Tuesday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock will make another rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, and assuming that outing goes well, he'll return from the IL and make his first start for the Red Sox at Tampa Bay. The right-hander underwent hip surgery in the offseason and the Red Sox have understandably been cautious in his recovery process. Managers should keep in mind that Whitlock may not be able to go deep in his early outings once back in action, but his stuff is good enough to provide fantasy relevance relatively quickly.