Whitlock is penciled in to start Thursday's game in Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox haven't officially confirmed he will get the ball Thursday, but Whitlock is the most logical choice to stick in the rotation since Tanner Houck isn't eligible to make his scheduled turn in Toronto this week due to his vaccination status. Boston had already seemingly prepared for Houck's absence in Toronto by handing Whitlock his first start of the season Saturday, when the 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed one baserunner over four scoreless frames. He's thus lined up to return to the hill Thursday on the standard four days' rest, and he should be able to bump up his workload a bit from the 48 pitches he tossed against Tampa Bay.