Whitlock (elbow) struck out three and surrendered two hits while walking none in 2.1 scoreless innings in his rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Worcester. He also hit a batter with a pitch.

Whitlock pumped in 33 of his 46 pitches for strikes while allowing only three of the nine batters he faced to reach base, with both of the hits he allowed being of the soft-contact variety. The strong rehab outing was exactly what the Red Sox wanted to see from Whitlock, who was making his first appearance since July 2 after missing the past five weeks with a bone bruise in his right elbow. Before being placed on the 15-day injured list, Whitlock had served as a starter for the Red Sox, but he'll be rejoining the club as a multi-inning reliever. Assuming he checks out fine after being evaluated following Wednesday's rehab appearance, Whitlock will likely be activated from the IL ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers.