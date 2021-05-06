Whitlock (0-1) picked up the loss in the 10th inning of Wednesday's game against the Tigers. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits over one inning.

Whitlock, who breezed through his first 13.1 innings, has hit a bump this week. On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa touched him for a home run -- the first run he allowed all season -- then Jeimer Candelario took him deep for a three-run dinger in Wednesday's extra frame. The Rule 5 pick has a 1.76 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 15.1 innings.