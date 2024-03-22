Whitlock has made the Red Sox' Opening Day rotation, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

It will be Whitlock and Tanner Houck filling the final two spots, with Cooper Criswell joining the Triple-A Worcester rotation. Whitlock earned the gig by collecting a 3.45 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 15.2 Grapefruit League innings. The Red Sox surely will have to manage Whitlock's workload given that he hasn't reached even 100 innings since 2018 because of injuries and bullpen work. He's fully stretched out right now, though, and makes for a viable late-round target for those who have fantasy drafts this weekend.