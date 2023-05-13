Whitlock (elbow) will make at least two rehab starts before the Red Sox decide whether or not to activate him from the injured list, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock was hoping to a minimum length stay when he hit the injured list with ulnar neuritis in late April, but he'll need up missing something close to a month at minimum. He's scheduled for starts Tuesday and next Sunday, which means he'd be on schedule to return May 26 against the Diamondbacks.