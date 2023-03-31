Whitlock (hip) is scheduled to make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Worcester, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though he missed out on a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster while he continues to build back up from right hip surgery he underwent last September, Whitlock will take the hill for the Triple-A club's season opener. Abraham's report doesn't specify what his workload will look like with Worcester, but considering he covered four innings and 63 pitches in a minor-league game a week ago, the right-hander could push toward the 75-pitch range Friday. After Friday, Whitlock is expected to make one more start for Worcester on April 5 before coming off the 15-day injured list and making his season debut for Boston as soon as April 11 versus the Rays.
