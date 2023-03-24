Whitlock (hip) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on March 31, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It will be Worcester's Opening Day and could be the only rehab outing Whitlock requires before joining the Red Sox' rotation. The right-hander is healthy but has simply been brought along slowly following offseason hip surgery.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Headed for injured list•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Needs three more ramp-up starts•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Will start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Throws live BP•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Ready for live work•