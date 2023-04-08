Whitlock (hip) was in the Red Sox's clubhouse Saturday and said he's scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old made his second minor-league rehab start Thursday and allowed just one run on one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Whitlock began the season on the shelf while finishing up his rehab from last September's hip surgery, but he's poised to make his season debut Tuesday in Tampa Bay.