Whitlock is doing well in his recovery from right hip inflammation and may miss the minimum 15 days, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock hit the injured list Friday, leaving him eligible to return June 24. It looks like he'll have the chance to do so, though Nathan Eovaldi (back) will also be eligible to return that day, so it's likely at least one of them waits an additional day.
