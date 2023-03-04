Whitlock (hip) may not be game-ready to open the regular season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock has been throwing off a mound and to hitters, but his recovery from hip surgery has prevented him from participating in fielding drills thus far. The Red Sox are unlikely to rush things with a key piece of their rotation, so Whitlock may begin the season on the shelf while he prepares for his starter's workload.
