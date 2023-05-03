Whitlock (elbow) could return after a minimum stay on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Whitlock has been cleared to resume throwing as he makes a swift recovery from right elbow ulnar neuritis. He is eligible for activation from the injured list on May 9 and it sounds like he could return that day or shortly after.
