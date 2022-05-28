Whitlock didn't factor in the decision during Friday's 12-8 loss to the Orioles after giving up two runs on five hits over six innings. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

The 25-year-old served up a two-run homer to Anthony Santander during the fourth inning but otherwise kept Baltimore off the board, and he exited with Boston holding an 8-2 lead. However, the Red Sox bullpen completely imploded, preventing Whitlock from earning his first win since April 12. The right-hander continues to pitch well as a member of the starting rotation and has a 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season.