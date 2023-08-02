Whitlock (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock is on about the same trajectory as Tanner Houck (face), who is scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Worcester on Saturday. One of the two could return to the Red Sox in more of a piggyback role rather than a locked-in rotation spot, though there's nothing official yet on that front. Whitlock has been limited to 51.2 major-league innings (10 starts) this season because of elbow trouble.