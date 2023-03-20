Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Whitlock, who is scheduled to pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, will likely require three more starts to build up before he's ready to join the big-league rotation, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Based on that timeline, Cora confirmed that Whitlock won't be in consideration for making the Red Sox's fifth start of the regular season, likely paving the way for Kutter Crawford to break camp as the final member of the team's rotation. Whitlock is scheduled to pitch three innings Monday before covering four innings in his next outing and then five innings in his final two starts prior to coming off the injured list, according to Cora. Assuming he sticks to a normal four-day rest schedule between those outings, Whitlock would be on pace to be activated as soon as April 9.