Whitlock (hip) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The upcoming outing will mark Whitlock's second rehab appearance, after he previously tossed two innings for Triple-A Worcester on Friday and struck out three while giving up two earned runs on six hits and no walks. He'll likely be on tap for another multi-inning appearance Tuesday, and if all goes well, Whitlock should rejoin the Red Sox thereafter. After making nine starts prior to landing on the injured list, Whitlock is set to serve as a high-leverage, multi-inning reliever for Boston upon being activated.