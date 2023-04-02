Whitlock (hip) is scheduled to pitch Thursday for Double-A Portland, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Whitlock, who had a successful outing for Triple-A Worcester on Friday , will make at least one more appearance. If there are no setbacks following his start for the Sea Dogs, Whitlock will be activated to join the Red Sox. His season debut will likely occur during Boston's four-game series in Tampa, which begins April 10.
