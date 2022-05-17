Whitlock didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander kept Houston off the board for four frames before serving up a solo shot to Chas McCormick to lead off the fifth. Whitlock has yet to work more than five innings in any outing since moving into the rotation, but he's posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB through 20 innings over his five starts.