Whitlock's follow-up appointment with a doctor on Tuesday revealed no ulnar nerve symptoms during the exam, and he was able to throw 20 pitches from 45 feet away afterwards, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It's great news for Whitlock, who told reporters after his throwing session that it felt "good to get back on track and get things going again." The Red Sox are hopeful that the right-hander will only miss a couple of starts while dealing with elbow ulnar neuritis, and while it's far from a guarantee the positive prognosis does seem to bode well for those chances.