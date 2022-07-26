Whitlock struck out two batters over two scoreless innings and earned a save over the Guardians on Monday.

Whitlock fired 15 of 19 pitches for strikes and had no trouble mowing down Cleveland's lineup. It was his second save of the year and first since April 19. In four appearances since returning from the injured list, Whitlock has punched out nine batters over six shutout frames. It's unclear how Boston plans to use its bullpen moving forward as John Schreiber earned the win and Tanner Houck did not pitch Monday.