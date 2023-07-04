Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Whitlock suffered the injury during Sunday's start against the Blue Jays, but the good news is an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage. It remains unclear at this point how much time the right-hander might miss, however. He'll be eligible for activation on July 18.
