Whitlock (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Whitlock will join the Red Sox in Arizona and make his first major-league start since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 28 with right elbow ulnar neuritis. The 26-year-old allowed one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight batters over 8.2 innings in two starts with Triple-A Worcester during his rehab assignment. In three outings with Boston this year, Whitlock has produced a 6.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a deflated 6.2 K/9 ratio, which is far below his career average of 9.7 from his first two seasons. To make room on the major-league roster for Whitlock, left-hander Brennan Bernardino was optioned to Triple-A on Friday.