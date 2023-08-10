Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Whitlock (elbow) is on track to return from the injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock pitched well in his rehab debut Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester, striking out three of the nine batters he faced over 2.1 scoreless frames. Out since early July due to a bone bruise in his right elbow, the 27-year-old is expected to operate as a multi-inning reliever down the stretch. He could happen into some wins and a save or two in that role.