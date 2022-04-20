Whitlock secured a save after tossing a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jays.
The 25-year-old produced a one-two-three inning on his way to his first of the 2022 campaign after he blew an opportunity April 8 against the Yankees. Whitlock had only pitched in long relief this year prior to Tuesday, but he now has a 1-0 record with a sparkling 0.93 ERA and 0.62 WHIP while striking out 11 batters over 9.2 innings.
