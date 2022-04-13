Whitlock (1-0) allowed one walk and struck out two over four scoreless relief innings to pick up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Detroit.

Boston manager Alex Cora's decision to pitch Whitlock on top of 42-year-old, left-handed starter Rich Hill worked as planned. Pairing these two pitchers every fifth day will be common. "There's a reason we like them together," Cora explained to Dana Wakiji of MLB.com. "They're gonna load up with righties against Rich and... then we can turn the page to Whitlock and we get a lot of good matchups for us. I think both of them complement each other well, 88 with ride and then 94-95 with that stuff. It's a good plan. It's just a matter of how long we can do it." Whitlock has made two appearances and allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings. At this point, the Red Sox will keep him in this multi-inning role, though some appearances may evolve into a save opportunity.