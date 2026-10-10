Whitlock was diagnosed with a fractured right tibia after the Red Sox were eliminated from the postseason in the wild-card round, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock pitched through leg pain during the final month of the regular season, and only after undergoing imaging following the wild-card series did he discover he'd suffered a fracture. He'll spend roughly six weeks in a walking boot but should avoid surgery, and he's expected to be fully healthy by the time spring training begins.