Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Pitches into/out of trouble
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitlock allowed one hit and struck out three over one scoreless inning to earn his 20th hold in Monday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.
Whitlock entered a one-run game to open the eighth inning and ceded a leadoff double to Gunnar Henderson before buckling down to strikeout the next three hitters. The right-hander's having a strong second half, allowing just one earned run and three walks while striking out 17 over 15.1 innings (0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP) since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Picks up first save•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Fourth win in scoreless outing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Encouraging outing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Gives up lead•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Two bridge innings in win•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Another multi-inning outing•