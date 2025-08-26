Whitlock allowed one hit and struck out three over one scoreless inning to earn his 20th hold in Monday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Whitlock entered a one-run game to open the eighth inning and ceded a leadoff double to Gunnar Henderson before buckling down to strikeout the next three hitters. The right-hander's having a strong second half, allowing just one earned run and three walks while striking out 17 over 15.1 innings (0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP) since the All-Star break.