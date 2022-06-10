Boston manager Alex Cora said Whitlock is dealing with hip tightness, but he's not expected to miss any time because of the injury, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora noticed Whitlock favoring one leg during a start June 1, and the right-hander was roughed up by the Angels in his subsequent start. The manager indicated the condition is "nothing serious," while the pitcher said it's not bothering him when he pitches. "But obviously we have to take care of him," Cora said. "Maybe we can make adjustments as far as like his conditioning and all that. Instead of running outside, let's do it on the treadmill." Cora added that Whitlock will be ready for his next start, which is slated for Sunday in Seattle.