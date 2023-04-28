Whitlock (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow ulnar neuritis, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander last pitched Saturday, surrendering five run over four innings against the Brewers. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 25 (Tuesday), so if he can make it back in the minimum amount of days, it'll be less than 15 days from now. That being said, considering it's an elbow injury on his throwing arm, it's hard to predict any sort of timetable for Whitlock's return. In the meantime, Brayan Bello was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and will potentially replace Whitlock in the Red Sox rotation, starting with Whitlock's next scheduled start Saturday versus Cleveland.