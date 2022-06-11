Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right hip inflammation, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock's scheduled start for Saturday against the Mariners was up in the air, and he'll ultimately require an IL stint after being diagnosed with hip inflammation. Right-hander Phillips Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his place on the active roster, but it's not yet clear who will take Whitlock's place in the rotation. Although manager Alex Cora recently downplayed the severity of Whitlock's injury, a timetable for his return hasn't yet been revealed.