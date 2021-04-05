Whitlock allowed three hits and struck out five over 3.1 innings in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.

There wasn't a whole lot for Boston to feel good about in its three-game series against Baltimore, but they can be pleased with how Whitlock performed Sunday. The Red Sox were outscored 18-5 and batted .160 during the three games. Whitlock, the Rule 5 pick from the Yankees, was needed early following the eggs laid by starter Garrett Richards (six runs, two-plus innings) and reliever Josh Taylor (four runs, two-thirds). The Tommy John survivor, who hadn't pitched since 2019, pounded the zone with a fastball that topped out at 96.9 MPH. Sunday's effort was a continuation of a remarkable spring training during which Whitlock struck out 12 and walked none over nine innings. His role to open the season is that of a multi-inning reliever, but the 24-year-old right-hander could operate as a starter if the need arises.