Red Sox manager Alex Cora mentioned Whitlock as a closer candidate Tuesday along with Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Whitlock is only nine months removed from undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, but he's slated to face hitters Tuesday and is considered fully healthy as camp opens. It might be a stretch to think he'd be thrown into the ninth inning right away after missing so much time, but Whitlock does boast a career 2.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 150:29 K:BB over 132.2 frames as a reliever, picking up nine saves along the way. Justin Slaten was not mentioned by Cora as a closer candidate but could also be in the mix.