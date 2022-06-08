Whitlock allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in four innings versus the Angels on Tuesday. He didn't factor in the decision.

Whitlock had some trouble with Mike Trout in particular, as the Angels' star outfielder hit a two-run home run and a double before exiting the game with groin tightness. Whitlock didn't do that well to settle in, and he was done after 71 pitches (47 strikes) in a shaky outing. The right-hander now has a 3.51 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings in 13 appearances (nine starts). He remains on a 2-1 record heading into his next start this weekend in Seattle.