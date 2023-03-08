Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Whitlock (hip) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Whitlock still hasn't participated in fielding drills in the Grapefruit League, but the right-hander has been throwing off the mound, and will face hitters again on Saturday. His status for Opening Day is still very much in doubt, but good showings on Saturday and his upcoming bullpens gives him a chance to return in the early part of April if there are no setbacks.

