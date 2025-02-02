Whitlock (elbow) said last Monday that he expects to have a "regular spring training," Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "They've got me built out, so I'll just join right in with the group and just go from there," the pitcher said.
Transitioning from starter to reliever hastens Whitlock's return to action. The right-hander won't need to build up to the 70-80 pitch range over the spring, which gives him a chance to be available for Opening Day.
