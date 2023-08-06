Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Sunday that Whitlock (elbow) should begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock made it through his live batting practice session Saturday no worse for the wear, so he'll advance to the final phase of his recovery program from the bone bruise in his right elbow. Cora reiterated Sunday that his plan is to deploy Whitlock as a multi-inning reliever once he returns from the 15-day injured list, likely around the middle of August.