Whitlock earned the save over the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings.

Kutter Crawford and Jake Diekman combined to limit Cleveland to one run over seven innings, and Whitlock took over in the eighth with Boston holding a 4-1 lead. The right-hander allowed a run in that frame but pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the save. Whitlock has picked up a two-inning save in each of his past two appearances, and given the ineffectiveness at the back end of Boston's bullpen this season, he could be emerging as the team's primary closer.