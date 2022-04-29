Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.