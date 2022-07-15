Whitlock (hip) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Whitlock served mainly as a starter for the Red Sox early in the season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 48.2 innings over 13 appearances (nine starts). However, he served as a multi-inning reliever during his rehab assignment and allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings over two appearances. The right-hander will pitch out of the bullpen for Boston following his activation, which will hinder his fantasy value since he isn't expected to be a regular part of the team's ninth-inning mix. Whitlock will be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed.
