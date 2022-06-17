Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Whitlock (hip) has resumed playing catch, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock has been on the injured list for a week, and the Red Sox are hopeful that he'll be able to rejoin the rotation after missing the minimum of 15 days. The right-hander is eligible to be reinstated as early as June 24.
