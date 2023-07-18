Whitlock (elbow) played catch Monday, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Whitlock reportedly felt "great" after throwing for the first time since he landed on the injured list July 4. He still has a long way to go in his rehab process, but it's a good sign to see him trending upward. Whitlock put up a 5.23 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 51.2 frames before suffering a bone bruise in his right elbow.