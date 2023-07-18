Whitlock (elbow) played catch Monday, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
Whitlock reportedly felt "great" after throwing for the first time since he landed on the injured list July 4. He still has a long way to go in his rehab process, but it's a good sign to see him trending upward. Whitlock put up a 5.23 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 51.2 frames before suffering a bone bruise in his right elbow.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Still not throwing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: IL bound, but injury not serious•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Heading for MRI•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Day ends early with elbow injury•