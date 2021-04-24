Whitlock allowed two hits and walked one while striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Whitlock retired the first two batters faced, extending his streak to 25 consecutive retired hitters before giving up a single to Sam Haggerty. He pitched a perfect seventh before leaving with two men on and one out in the eighth, when Adam Ottavino prevented any damage with a pair of strikeouts. It was Whitlock's second hold. The outing extended the rookie's scoreless innings streak to 11.1 to open the season, while the base on balls was the first he's permitted. Whitlock's not in the mix for saves, but the minor-league starter could usurp starts if Garrett Richards (6.48 ERA) continues to pitch like he has.