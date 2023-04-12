Whitlock (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as Boston was steamrolled 7-2 by Tampa Bay, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Making his season debut after completing his recovery from hip surgery last September, Whitlock ran into the buzzsaw known as the undefeated Rays. The 26-year-old righty tossed 62 of 85 pitches for strikes and showed good control, but his command may not be quite there yet as Isaac Paredes, Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe all took him deep in the fourth and fifth innings. Whitlock will look to rebound in his next outing, likely to come this weekend at home against the Angels.