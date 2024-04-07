Whitlock pitched 4.1 scoreless innings against the Angels in a no-decision Saturday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

While Whitlock was able to keep the Angels from scoring over his 4.1 innings, the outing was hardly a walk in the park for him. The right-hander needed 101 pitches to record 13 outs and allowed multiple baserunners in three of the four full frames he completed. To his credit, Whitlock was able to get big outs when needed, and he was able to strike out four batters despite inducing just five swinging strikes. Through two starts, Whitlock has allowed just one earned run while posting a 12:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings.