Whitlock (elbow) will throw an up-and-down bullpen session Tuesday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Both Whitlock and Tanner Houck (face) will throw bullpens Tuesday ahead of a rehab assignment. Each hurler has experience in the rotation and bullpen, and it's unclear which role the two pitchers will occupy going forward. This is the second time in 2023 that Whitlock has been shelved with elbow woes.