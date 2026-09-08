Whitlock struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Whitlock was called upon with Boston holding a three-run lead in the top of the ninth and made quick work of the bottom of the Angels' lineup. He tossed nine of his 15 pitches for strikes and retired all three batters he faced en route to earning his third save of the season. Despite the save, Whitlock should continue as the Red Sox's preferred setup option behind star closer Aroldis Chapman, who had pitched three times in four days before Monday, so he was given a breather. Whitlock lowered his ERA to 1.88 with this excellent outing and hasn't allowed runs in eight of his last nine relief appearances dating back to Aug. 15.