Whitlock (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in a 2-1 win over the Angels. He struck out five.

Whitlock's lone blemish came in the second inning on a leadoff double by Anthony Rendon and a two-out, RBI single by Brandon Drury. Aside from that, the young right-hander was superb through seven innings and earned his first win of the season. Whitlock was knocked around in his season debut, but he got back on track Sunday and will look to build off his strong performance during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set in Baltimore.