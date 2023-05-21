Manager Alex Cora said Sunday "there's a good chance" Whitlock (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start next Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old made his second rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and threw 79 pitches across 4.2 scoreless frames, lining him up to rejoin the big-league rotation next weekend in Arizona. Whitlock is nearly built up to a full starter's workload, so any workload limitations in his first start back with the Red Sox should be minor.
