Whitlock picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees. He pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.
Whitlock was fantastic Sunday, striking out Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge before getting Josh Donaldson to ground out to record his third save on the season. With Tanner Houck injured, Whitlock has recently split save opportunities with John Schreiber. Whitlock has a strong 2.98 ERA and 0.98 WHIP and has only blown one save opportunity in 23 appearances this season, but Schreiber has also been great. Expect the two relievers to continue splitting opportunities as long as Houck is sidelined.
