Whitlock picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.

Whitlock was perfect Sunday, striking out Benintendi and Judge before getting Donaldson to ground out to record his third save on the season. With Tanner Houck injured, Whitlock has split save opportunities with John Schreiber. Whitlock has a strong 2.98 ERA and 0.98 WHIP and has only blown one save opportunity in 23 appearances this season, but Schreiber has also been great. Expect the two relievers to continue splitting opportunities as long as Houck is sidelined.